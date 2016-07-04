Story from Pop Culture

Everyone Has #Feelings About Taylor Swift Spending The 4th Of July With Tom Hiddleston

Suzannah Weiss
Once again, Taylor Swift threw an impressive Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island. Photos from the event show her and other celebrities, including Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, and Gigi Hadid, checking off their #squadgoals, as usual.

Also not surprisingly, everyone's in awe of her party and guest list.

But another celebrity was also spotted at her Rhode Island home: her rumored boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston.

Could this add support to all the Hiddleswift rumors? We're not so sure. Most people just aren't buying all the hugging pics.

Some are even proposing alternative theories as to why he was at the party.
Advertisement

Maybe all these Hiddleswift pics are just leading up to one big music video. The consolation? At least we know for sure that the photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cuddling at Swifty's Fourth of July jam demonstrate #truelove.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture