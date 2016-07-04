Taylor, Gigi, Uzo, Karlie, Blake, Ruby, Abigail, Martha and more at the beach today! pic.twitter.com/unCH1mgl2k— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 4, 2016
Also not surprisingly, everyone's in awe of her party and guest list.
I honestly love the new July 4th tradition of looking at photos of Taylor Swift's party.— Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 4, 2016
New aim to life- to be successful enough that Taylor Swift invites me to her 4th of July party.— Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) July 4, 2016
But another celebrity was also spotted at her Rhode Island home: her rumoured boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston.
Uzo Aduba, Taylor, Tom, Blake and Ryan today in Rhode Island pic.twitter.com/fiDL9bLH7H— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 4, 2016
Taylor and Tom at the beach today! Tom is wearing an I ❤️ TS top! pic.twitter.com/b0EDLfTCew— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) July 4, 2016
Could this add support to all the Hiddleswift rumours? We're not so sure. Most people just aren't buying all the hugging pics.
tom hiddleston and taylor swift are giving everyone within a five thousand mile radius of them second hand embarrassment— alicia (@IaurapaImers) July 4, 2016
Tinder VS Real Life, Taylor Swift Edition pic.twitter.com/duQmnxRbtz— Chris Mandle (@chris_mandle) July 4, 2016
"TODAY, WE DECLARE OUR INDEPENDENCE FROM STAGED #Hiddleswift PHOTOGRAPHS!" -Bill Pullman, in my head, right now— Ryan McGee (@TVMcGee) July 4, 2016
hiddleswift is the most baller beard situation since james harden YEAH THAT'S MULTIPLE JOKES & TOPICAL REFERENCES *AND* A PUN, I'M CREATIVE— Lady Murderface (@itsa_talia) July 4, 2016
Some are even proposing alternative theories as to why he was at the party.
Hiddleswift Theory the Second: A Series of Escalating Dares pic.twitter.com/0BsOOhHnQa— Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) July 4, 2016
Maybe all these Hiddleswift pics are just leading up to one big music video. The consolation? At least we know for sure that the photos of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds cuddling at Swifty's Fourth of July jam demonstrate #truelove.
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds! pic.twitter.com/ofWaTPT6Id— SlayerSwift13 (@SlayerSwift13) July 4, 2016