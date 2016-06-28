Story from Entertaining

How To Recreate Taylor Swift's $50,000 4th Of July Party

Caroline Biggs
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Steve Granitz/Getty Images.
When it comes to throwing an insane Fourth of July bash, no one holds it down quite like Taylor Swift. Considering it’s one of the singer’s favorite holidays, it’s no surprise that her past three blowouts have been ones for the books. Her inaugural Independence Day event in 2013 was a carnival-style soiree complete with face-painting, Cornhole, and a scavenger hunt. And in 2014, pals like Jaime King, Lena Dunham, and Emma Stone stopped by her New England mansion for some All-American action, including boat rides and Slip-’n’-Slides. It would appear, in fact, that there really ain’t no July 4th party like a T. Swift party, because the T. Swift parties don’t stop.

And like a fine wine or one of Swift’s breakup tunes, the festivities only get better with time. Last year’s celebration was arguably the most talked-about spree of the season. Not only did the whole crew — including Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Brit Maack, Serayah, and Haim, come through. They also brought along their baller (and now mostly ex-) boyfriends, Calvin Harris and Joe and Nick Jonas. Across Instagram, guests posted images of all of their holiday shenanigans: barbecuing, baking cakes, and jumping jovially in bikinis. And, for the first time, we got a real-time glimpse of what it means to throw a patriotic party, Swift-style. While last year’s vanishing pictures might initially leave us longing for the good-old days, we have a strong feeling that this year’s affair will still offer up plenty of star power.

We’re rounding up the best details from Swift's red-white-and-blue blowout — in hopes that you can throw your own version. Although Swift’s signature social gatherings would require the salary of, well, a superstar, it turns out the bulk of the specifics don’t demand much more than a little creativity and an affinity for Americana. So whether you can afford a whole Rhode Island rental or just plan on splurging on a kiddie pool, read on for a few ideas to get your own Fourth of July party poppin’ like Swift’s.

More from Entertaining

Save The Date
Save The Date: A Guide To Millennial Celebration Trends
function activateVideo() { if (window.innerWidth < 769) { //var videoElementTall = document.getElementById("lab-video-tall"); //videoElementTall.src = "https://content.jwplatform.com/videos/NlqfC33D-YUuIWPFk.mp4"; //videoElementTall.load(); } else { //var videoElementWide = document.getElementById("lab-video-wide"); //videoElementWide.src = "https://content.jwplatform.com/videos/4z2gWoGe-gaV8s59T.mp4"; //videoElementWide.load(); } } document.onmouseleave = function() { window.isReady = false } window.addEventListener("resize", function() {window.isReady = false}); function ready(fn) { if (document.attachEvent ? document.readyState === "complete" : document.readyState !== "loading"){ fn(); } else { document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', fn); } } window.isReady = window.isReady === undefined ? false : window.isReady; ready(function () { var imagesLoadedInterval = setInterval(function(){ if(window.imagesLoaded) { imagesLoaded( '#lab-load', { background: true }, function() { window.isReady = false clearInterval(imagesLoadedInterval) }); clearInterval(imagesLoadedInterval) } }, 100) if (window.isReady === false) { window.isReady = true } else { return } activateVideo(); }) Is there anything millennials love more than a party? We’re pretty sure the answer is no. Save The Date is our toast to celebrations of all kinds — from weddings to 30th birthdays, Godparent proposals to teacup pig parties (yep, really). We examine why we can't help but invent new reasons to revel, and how to avoid losing friends in the process. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re asking the tough questions. We've Reached Peak Party. Now What? There’s no “right” way to throw (or attend) a party anymore. But still, we could all use an informal user manual. by Amelia Harnish Guess What? You Don’t Have To Get Married To Register For Gifts Registries, once reserved for weddings, have now spread to birthdays and housewarmings. by Cait Munro You’re Not the Only One Stressed About Your Social Calendar One in five Refinery29 readers surveyed say they feel stressed enough by their social obligations to have talked with their therapist about it. by Cory Stieg Is there anything millennials love more than a party? We’re pretty sure the answer is no. Save The Date is our toast to celebrations of all kinds — from weddings to 30th birthdays, Godparent proposals to teacup pig parties (yep, really). We examine why we can't help but invent new reasons to revel, and how to avoid losing friends in the process. We don’t have all the answers, but we’re asking the tough questions. We've Reached Peak Party. Now What? There’s no “right” way to throw (or attend) a party
by Refinery29