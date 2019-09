How To Recreate Taylor Swift's $50,000 4th Of July Party

When it comes to throwing an insane Fourth of July bash, no one holds it down quite like Taylor Swift. Considering it’s one of the singer’s favorite holidays , it’s no surprise that her past three blowouts have been ones for the books. Her inaugural Independence Day event in 2013 was a carnival-style soiree complete with face-painting, Cornhole, and a scavenger hunt. And in 2014 , pals like Jaime King, Lena Dunham, and Emma Stone stopped by her New England mansion for some All-American action, including boat rides and Slip-’n’-Slides. It would appear, in fact, that there really ain’t no July 4th party like a T. Swift party, because the T. Swift parties don’t stop.And like a fine wine or one of Swift’s breakup tunes, the festivities only get better with time. Last year’s celebration was arguably the most talked-about spree of the season. Not only did the whole crew — including Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Brit Maack, Serayah, and Haim, come through. They also brought along their baller (and now mostly ex-) boyfriends, Calvin Harris and Joe and Nick Jonas. Across Instagram, guests posted images of all of their holiday shenanigans: barbecuing, baking cakes, and jumping jovially in bikinis. And, for the first time, we got a real-time glimpse of what it means to throw a patriotic party, Swift-style. While last year’s vanishing pictures might initially leave us longing for the good-old days, we have a strong feeling that this year’s affair will still offer up plenty of star power. We’re rounding up the best details from Swift's red-white-and-blue blowout — in hopes that you can throw your own version. Although Swift’s signature social gatherings would require the salary of, well, a superstar, it turns out the bulk of the specifics don’t demand much more than a little creativity and an affinity for Americana. So whether you can afford a whole Rhode Island rental or just plan on splurging on a kiddie pool, read on for a few ideas to get your own Fourth of July party poppin’ like Swift’s.