Over the past few years, Black British TV has become renowned for its bold storytelling and nuanced portrayal of Black British lives, as seen in shows like I May Destroy You Boarders , and more recently Queenie . Released June 27, Netflix’s Supacell , created by British rapper, film director, and screenwriter Rapman, stands out for its innovative use of the superhero fiction genre to tell a compelling and propulsive story centered around sickle cell disease, a condition that disproportionately affects Black people. Starring Tosin Cole as Michael , a London-based delivery driver, Supacell sees his life unravel as he discovers he has a life changing superpower. And he’s not alone; across South London five other Black people confront their newfound abilities from telekinesis to invisibility while navigating the daily stresses of their everyday lives. As it is quickly understood that the powers that connect the fledgling superheroes are born from a connection to sickle cell disease , Supacell serves as a reminder that while entertainment serves as an escape, it also has the power to prompt meaningful reflection on society and address important issues, including those prevalent in the Black community.