It’s not an overstatement to suggest that Black British women’s contributions to British society (past and present) haven’t always been reflected in factual television. On the surface, this seems to be improving. Una Marson: Our Lost Caribbean Voice, also produced by Douglas Road, debuted on BBC Two on Thursday, October 27. The film explored Marson's story of becoming the first Black producer and broadcaster at the BBC. Hailing from Jamaica, Marson travelled to London to work on BBC Radio during World War Two in the 1940s. Also a playwright and activist, Marson is recognised as a pioneer, yet her story is one that has been buried. The powerful documentary takes time to honour Marson's contributions when British TV has often discarded Black women's contributions to British culture and history. To see factual programming moving in the right direction, there has to be space that spotlights Black women's contributions in this country, with the opportunity for Black women to front more of these types of formats.