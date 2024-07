What Black Superhero Drama Supacell Gets Right About Sickle Cell Disease

The series carries strong political messaging throughout the show, notably how white people in positions of power and systemic racism were suppressing Black people from their healing powers. This echoes the situation in the UK, where treatment for sickle cell disease can be inaccessible to many Black people , often contributing to their pain. Early in the series, Michael’s mum is informed about a new treatment centre that can reduce the blood transfusion process by half. It's pointed out that the centre's “priority is for patients not to be in pain for a second longer than they need to be.” When Michael's mum visits the centre, her main concern isn't if the centre will help her but the fact “it’s way too expensive”, highlighting the financial burden on sickle cell patients who are essentially forced to pay for treatment that profits from their pain, instead of being able to rely on national healthcare.