You’re Not Alone If You Can’t Afford Presents This Year

If you’re struggling to pay for the basic necessities, Clayman has six words of holiday gifting advice: “Don’t worry about it. At all.” Shelter, health, and safety are far more important than anything under the tree. Those things can feel hard to come by many years, but particularly in 2020. Between working multiple jobs and taking care of family, some people will have zero bandwidth to even think about presents this year; others may have a tiny budget for gifts, while some may have plenty of time, but no money to share. If you’re feeling the stress of this season, a helpful first step may be determining where you fall on this spectrum, and what you feel comfortable contributing — financially and emotionally — to the holidays this year.