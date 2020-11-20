Skip navigation!
Dedicated Feature
Road Trips, Virtual Dinners & Safe Gatherings: How 13 Women Are Celebrating The ...
Melissa Kravitz
8 hours ago
Party In
Does Coronavirus Mean The Death Of The Buffet?
Olivia Harrison
8 hours ago
Gift Guides
18 Gracious Ideas To Bring (Or Send) Your Thanksgiving Host—Including Dessert
Cortne Bonilla
Nov 20, 2020
Gift Guides
Unique Booze Gifts For The Most Spirited Hosts
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Party In
How To Handle Political Conversations This Thanksgiving, Accordin...
We’re eight months into a pandemic, and still, a lot of people don’t think it’s real. The sitting president is likely planning a coup against the pre
by
Michelle Santiago...
Party In
A Comprehensive Guide To Cooking, Eating, & Building New Traditio...
We’re now more than eight months into the pandemic, and still living (all together now) in unprecedented times. That means Thanksgiving is going to look
by
Sasha Ganeles
Gift Guides
What To Buy The Person You Live With (That’s Also A Gift Fo...
by
Cait Munro
Party In
Thinking About Having A Holiday Gathering This Year? Read This First
It’s hard to believe that the holidays are already upon us. Since March, COVID-19 has upended every facet of our lives — from our relationships to our
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Party In
An Ode To Not Going Home For The Holidays
As someone who is estranged from their parents and has never been very close to most of their extended family, I’ve often felt like a stray during the ho
by
Elly Belle
Gift Guides
Easy Gifts That Will Delight Your Boss (& Ship To Their Doorstep)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
