Thinking About Having A Holiday Gathering This Year? Read This First

“This sucks,” Rivera says. ”Nobody is denying that this is horrible, and it should not have gotten this out of control and this bad. The fact that we are nearing 100,000 cases per day in November is bananas.” She’s right. We’ve been trying to deal with this virus since March, and while other countries have had their quarantines and regulations come and go, the U.S. is still behind in eradicating the virus. “We all have to take one for the team here, and to do something for public health means to take this sacrifice — even though it’s been a whole year of sacrifice — just a little bit more, otherwise we are at risk of things getting really, really bad in the winter ,” Rivera says.