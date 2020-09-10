Escape Into Wide Open Spaces With These Outdoorsy Airbnbs

"She needs wide open spaces" — during quarantine, those lyrics sung by The Chicks have never felt so true. Many of us are itching to get out of the houses or apartments we've spent the last six months cooped up in and escape to some of those wide-open spaces. And what space is wider and more open than the starry night sky? It is simply called "space" for a reason.
There are many rentals currently listed on Airbnb that offer an escape from those bright city lights and allow guests to get in touch with nature. Ahead, you'll find a few of the most breathtaking rentals that are specially prepped for visitors who want to stargaze. These Airbnbs are perfect for galaxy getaways that will make you feel like you've truly gotten out of this world.
