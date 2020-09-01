The Most Wish-Listed Rentals On Airbnb Right Now Are All Incredibly Unique

With Labor Day weekend on the horizon and many people working remotely this fall, Airbnb continues to be a popular platform for booking nearby getaways that offer a much-needed change of scenery. Today, Airbnb released data that shows some inspiring travel patterns and trends as we head into autumn.
According to Airbnb's recent findings, travelers are sticking to more remote locations for Labor Day weekend and beyond, which given the pandemic makes total sense. Another unsurprising trend is that stays within 300 miles of home remain the most popular with guests. Searches for international destinations are on the rise, though, which Airbnb credits to wanderlust. One final takeaway is that unique stays like cabins and tiny homes are overtaking more traditional options in trip searches. This is likely due to a desire to really switch things up after spending long stretches of time inside our own boring houses and apartments.
"Shepherd's huts have nearly doubled in inclusions in July compared to last year, with others showing similar growth: barns (up 60%), cabins (up 40%), and cottages (up 30%)," Airbnb reports. "Of the top 20 most wish-listed listings globally in August, five of them are treehouses, three are tiny houses, two are domes, and others include a hut, a cabin, a cottage, and a cave."
Ahead, take a closer look at these out-of-the-ordinary rentals.
