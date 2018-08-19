There's something about a treehouse that just feels like magic. The whimsical "homes", tangled in branches and leaves, remind us of childhood — complete with endless imaginative adventures. But, as adults, revisiting one of these nostalgic structures no longer needs to look like climbing up the old oak tree at our parent's house and smacking our head on a low-hanging piece of plywood.
With Airbnb's offerings, treehouse dreams can be vacation realities. Airbnb surfaces some of its most popular treehouse listings in the world and we've also gone ahead and taken an extra close look at what's out there. And trust us, you can do way more than cram yourself into, and sit inside of, these stunning structures — you can actually eat, sleep, and live in them.
From rustic backyard structures to tropical jungle hideaways, the ten sublime treehouses ahead are the highest booked on the vacation rental site to date. Whether you want to play house inside a Hawaiian bamboo forest or practice your yoga moves atop an Australian eco retreat, these remarkable high-up homes are brimming with all the magical memories from our most imaginative childhood dreams. Scroll through for the countdown to number one.