The Best & Most Beautiful Lake Houses On Airbnb

There is something special about lake vacations: you can be as lazy as you want — lounge on the dock, take a leisurely dip, or simply sit in an inner tube and float around for hours — or you can get active — water skiing, hiking the perimeter of the lake, and paddling around in kayaks or canoes. In other words, lake days are ideal for all sorts of summer fun, and with so many lakes all across the country, that fun isn't far from you.
Ahead, we've rounded up 25 of the most amazing lake houses listed on Airbnb. Some can house large groups, making them perfect for a lengthy lake vacation with extended family, while others are smaller and more secluded, just right for a romantic weekend away. Check out the waterfront beauties ahead and book the ultimate summertime escape.
Mountain Lake House Getaway
"The house is situated on a quiet wooded lot that can view the slopes of the Great Smoky Mountains while overlooking Cherokee Lake. It has so many spaces across three stories, with many large common rooms and porches, and is perfect for groups."
Location: Jefferson City, Tennessee
Sleeps: 16+
Price Per Night: $395
Ivy Lane Lake House
"Ivy Lane is a place for friends and family to gather and make memories while enjoying the many amenities the area has to offer. Ivy Lane is situated on the Whitefish chain which is part of a 14 chain of lakes in the Brained Lakes area. The Whitefish chain is known for boating, water sports, fishing, and its many scenic views. There are many restaurants as well as nearby golfing, shopping, ATV, snowmobiling, and bike trails. There are endless activities to be enjoyed year around.
Location: Crosslake, Minnesota
Sleeps: 16+
Price Per Night: $425
Romantic Private Home for that Awesome Vacation
"The perfect spot to experience the country! Perfect launching point for area skiing, hiking, and climbing! Private 1,500-square-foot home with 672-square-foot deck overlooking 30+ acres with a lake and awesome country setting. House has private entrance. Very romantic spot that is perfectly located in the Catskill Mountains for awesome day trips and having cookouts. Full kitchen and dinning room — perfect for every occasion!"
Location: Grahamsville, New York
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $95
Schooner Lake Vacation Rentals
"Constructed in the fall of 2014, this lakefront property rental is located in the small community of Nelchina on Schooner Lake (approximately 45 miles from Glennallen). Offering spectacular views of the Chugach Mountains and private access to a lake full of wildlife."
Location: Glennallen, Alaska
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $150
Luxury Lakehouse on Snow Lake
"Lovely home (3,300 square feet of living space) on Snow Lake. Perfect for your summer or winter family vacation. It will sleep 16 in beds and one crib. We have two and a half baths. It is beautifully decorated and furnished with everything you need for a fun getaway. Fully equipped upper end kitchen and outdoor gas grill. We have games, puzzles, books, children's toys, sound system, internet, WIFI, TV, and DVDs for your indoor entertainment."
Location: Fremont, Indiana
Sleeps: 14
Price Per Night: $550
The Lake House Getaway Sleeps 14
"Are you looking for the chance to unwind, get away, and enjoy some peace and quiet? This stunning tree-lined lakefront home comfortably sleeps 14 people and has tons of amenities to make this a one-of-a-kind experience!
Perfect place to fish, swim, and relax! Luxurious, high-end rental atmosphere with its touch of hominess. Truly a one-of-a-kind experience. The time to relax and enjoy the beauty and tranquility of this lake house is only a click away!"
Location: Conyers, Georgia
Sleeps: 14
Price Per Night: $226
Spectacular 300-Acre Catskill Home Estate on Lake
"90 minutes from NYC. Private Lake. Rustic and elegant home sleeps five with all the comforts you need for a serene, peaceful getaway."
Location: Mountain Dale, New York
Sleeps: 5
Price Per Night: $600
Four-Season Lake House with Fireplace & Private Dock
"Welcome to Lake Mattawa! Our charming house on the lake offers beautiful views from the elevated deck, as well as a private dock to jump right into the clear water. In cooler weather, enjoy a fire in the fieldstone fireplace. The house is close to all that Western Massachusetts has to offer during all four seasons — hiking, fishing, skiing, antiquing, and more. 30 minutes from Amherst and Greenfield; 45 from Keene, NH and Brattleboro, VT; 60 from Springfield and Worcester, and 90 from Providence and Boston."
Location: Orange, Massachusetts
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $95
Berkshires Waterfront Lakehouse
"Fully furnished, totally remodeled (completed in February 2016) lakefront home set on a peninsula at a cove where a trout stream enters the lake. Incredible amount of wildlife, especially all types of birds. The home has sunny views everywhere."
Location: Lanesborough, Massachusetts
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $200
The Nest: The place to make your 2019 memories!
"The Nest is a perfect getaway for families and couples looking to enjoy the Catskill Mountains all seasons of the year. Our kid-friendly four-bedroom, one-story house sits in the heart of Catskill Park, just between Woodstock and Phoenicia, NY. On 2.25 acres, it is also complete with plenty of on-property amenities: a chef's kitchen, a gas grill, a charcoal grill, a fire pit, two fireplaces (pellet and gas), and plenty of board games for good family fun."
Location: Lake Hill, New York
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $289
Exclusive Pewaukee Lake House Rental
"Beautiful lake front vacation home. Recently updated for the perfect relaxing getaway. The home features everything you need (towels, dishes, silverware, etc..) just bring the family and enjoy! four bedrooms with the following: two queen beds, four twin beds, three trundle beds, and one pull-out couch. Plenty of room to fit eight to 13 comfortably. Gorgeous lake views at every window and deck! Enjoy all Pewaukee Lake has to offer with this exclusive 2,112-square-foot lake rental.
Location: Pewaukee, Wisconsin
Sleeps: 13
Price Per Night: $549
5-Star Vacation Lake House
"Beautiful Waterfront Lake House in Lake of the Woods just over one-hour drive from D.C. near Fredericksburg Virginia (between Washington, D.C. and Richmond), on a private lake with 24-hour security situated on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perfect retreat/vacation."
Location: Locust Grove, Virginia
Sleeps: 10
Price Per Night: $500
Private Renovated Catskills Home
"Renovated country home in the heart of the Catskill Mountains, close to skiing, hiking, and swimming. Conveniently located to Colgate Lake, Kaaterskill Falls, Hudson, Phoenicia, Tannersville, Hunter, Windham, and more! The house is newly renovated with a large fenced in yard, washer and dryer, firepit, and hot tub."
Location: Jewett, New York
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $250
Beautiful Lake House With Pontoon Boat Available!
"The 'Bearfoot Lodge' is a beautifully decorated, completely furnished Lakefront home, ready for you and your family to enjoy a memorable vacation. Tucked in the trees on a lovely shady cove, with your own dock and boat!"
Location: Wedowee, Alabama
Sleeps: 11
Price Per Night: $157
BEAUTIFUL Lake House on Lake Pocotopaug
"Enjoy a relaxing vacation in a beautiful, updated lakefront home on Lake Pocotopaug. Summer: grilling out, swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding with family and friends. A lakeside marina offers party boat rides & kayak rentals. Wake boarding/Ski lessons can also be arranged.
Winter=relaxation by the cozy fireplace, games, and ice skating when the lake freezes over.
Projector Screen, Games, Books, AC, Heat, Outdoor Grill and a working fireplace.
Location: East Hampton, Connecticut
Sleeps: 8
Price Per Night: $400
Awesome Lake House in Averill Park, NY
"Our lake house is on Glass Lake in Averill Park, NY. In case you want to venture off, it is close to Saratoga (race season!); the Berkshires, MA; Albany, NY; and Vermont. You'll love our place because of its location right on Glass Lake. Incredibly private with spacious property. Our lake house is great for families with kids and couples and is completely dog friendly and handicap accessible. It is great for any season (leaves, skiing, fishing, swimming). Kayaks, row boat.....and the lake!!"
Location: Averill Park, New York
Sleeps: 12
Price Per Night: $400
Lake Campbell Lake House
"Come and live at the lake for the weekend! Five-bedroom home to accommodate all your needs! Only 10-15 miles from Brookings, SD!"
Location: Brookings, South Dakota
Sleeps: 10
Price Per Night: $225
Road Trip A-Frame Cabin in Lake Arrowhead
"Road Trip Cabin is a little a-frame quietly nestled among the trees within walking distance to the Lake Arrowhead Village. Guests can enjoy our cozy shelter with large windows letting in plenty of natural light, a large kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, and deck with a cedar hot tub and a slight lake view. Perfect for a calming retreat in the mountains. Lake pass included."
Location: Lake Arrowhead, California
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $158
Secluded Cabin on Stunning 25-Acre Private Lake!
"Our beautiful lakefront cabin offers stunning views from the large deck high above the water. Enjoy 3.6 acres of private land and over 200 feet of lakefront property. Canoe and rowboat included."
Location: Long Eddy, New York
Sleeps: 5
Price Per Night: $100
Conesus Lake House Rental "Bella Vita"
"Lake life is indeed a 'beautiful life!' A serene house right on the lake with great views and all amenities. Off West Lake Road on quiet road. Three bedrooms that can sleep six comfortably. Minutes from SUNY Geneseo, Letchworth, Finger Lakes, and more!"
Location: Geneseo, New York
Sleeps: 6
Price Per Night: $200
Waterfront Cabin on a Quiet Lake
"Private log cabin just steps from your personal dock on the quiet, tree-lined Brookhaven Lake. Queen-size bed in upstairs loft, queen-size bed in lower lever, and full-size daybed on the three season porch."
Location: West Brookfield, Massachusetts
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $130
Heavenly Waterfont Cottage with Views to Die For!
"The Cottage at Long Pond is a modern, up-to-date 1,585-square-foot home beautifully sited on 3/4 acres with 385 feet of direct waterfront offering unspoiled views. The water is deep on one boundary but also offers a sandy beach & dock. Kayaks and Canoe available when appropriate, snow shoe or cross country ski on lake or ski Sunappee. We offer a main level master bedroom suite, living area with fireplace and eat-in kitchen. Close to many fun things to do. Search Vimeo for The Cottage at Long Pond for video."
Location: Lempster, New Hampshire
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $125
Waterfront Lake Okeechobee Cottage with Great Views!
"A sunny lakefront retreats awaits you at this one-bedroom, one-bathroom vacation rental cottage in Pahokee. With accommodations for four guests, the space is ideal for couples or small families! Nestled along the shores of Lake Okeechobee, this property is the ultimate Sunshine State destination for fisherman and outdoor enthusiasts. Troll for fish in the bass-infested waters, rent a boat for a sunset cruise or lounge with a cocktail on the home's porch."
Location: Pahokee, Florida
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $145
Clear Lake Resort - Lake Front Log Cabin 4!
"Our lakefront log cabin is one of our smaller vacation rentals featuring a large deck overlooking the lake. One large room with a kitchen, dining/living area, bathroom with shower, and three separate beds. Our modern lakefront log cabin comes with all of the amenities you would expect, including a fully equipped kitchen, linens, dishes, pots, pans, microwave, high-speed internet, satellite HDTV, and more!"
Location: West Branch, Michigan
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $119
Cozy Cabin on Scenic Loon Lake
"Cozy cabin, full bedroom with queen bed and living room with comfortable pull-out couch. Full bathroom with shower and a kitchen. Private tennis court. Rackets and balls available for your use. Private sandy beach on beautiful three-mile-long spring-fed lake in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains. Two kayaks, a canoe, and a paddleboard available for our guests. Two mountain bikes also available. Hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing, wireless internet, pool, and ping pong tables avail. Hear the loons calling from the cabin and see the milky way and shooting stars at night. Pets allowed. 40-minute drive to Lake Placid. Fantastic Fall Foliage!!"
Location: Loon Lake, New York
Sleeps: 4
Price Per Night: $250
