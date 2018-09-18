While you were sleeping, hiking boots and platform boots took over the runways. All-terrain gear might not be the first thing on our list while on a shopping binge, but chic hiking boots are proving to be the shoe of choice this upcoming fall. We're not mad at the emerging shoe trend when it's this practical and comfortable.
We're familiar with the myriad of mountain-ready styles available at R.E.I., but contemporary brands are making the boot all its own with flashy laces, contrast stitch leather finishing, and touches of cozy shearling. So before you catch yourself googling "cool hiking boots," we've rounded up 15 pairs that are a good starting point.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much.