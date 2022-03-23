Lululemon Is Finally Getting Into The Sneaker Game

As with all fire Lululemon drops — and given the robust appetite from the Lululemon hive — we don't expect Blissfeel styles to stay in stock for long. With that in mind, we encourage those who have been dreaming of Lululemon shoes to snag a pair to do so quickly before they hit the (brutal) resale market. To give customers a chance to acquaint themselves with this new category, Lululemon is also offering a rare 30-day trial period. Not totally satisfied? You can return the shoes for a full refund during that grace period. Continue to watch this space as the rest of the collection rolls out later this year.