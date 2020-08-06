The Cottagecore Aesthetic Is Alive & Well At These Airbnbs

The cottagecore aesthetic has been a staple of internet culture for some time now, but thanks to quarantine, it's thriving like never before. People are baking bread, gardening, knitting, and they're doing it all while listening to Taylor Swift's new album Folklore, the official soundtrack to the wholesome and cozy DIY lifestyle. If you're one of the many that have embraced cottagecore over the last several months but now want to aesthetic even further, look no further than Airbnb for inspiration.
Airbnb has tons of listings for rustic-chic cottages with flourishing gardens and plenty of outdoor space for picnics and picking wildflowers in your favorite prairie dress, oversized sweater, and braided buns. You can book one of these Airbnbs for a mid-quarantine getaway, save the listenings for a post-pandemic trip, or simply browse the listings for ideas on how to strengthen the cottagecore aesthetic in your own home.
Ahead, you'll find seven such bucolic Airbnb listenings worth perusing. If you can't travel to these homes right now, we recommend soaking in the inspiration and then booking one of Airbnb's many virtual experiences that will help you further embrace cottagecore, like Propagating Plants with Hilton Carter, Farm to Table from the Mediterranean, and Meet My Bees.
