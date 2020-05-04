Robyn is fully aware of some people's perceptions of needlework but she doesn't actively reject them — she just wants to use these skills to make what she wants. "A lot of the time my work will automatically be read as feminist or placed within the 'craft' category. This is due to the fact that I mainly make embroidery work or occasionally use color schemes/brands that are associated with stereotypical femininity. However, this alignment is something I actively try to avoid in my practice, choosing instead to focus more on the every day and industry." Challenging the boundaries of what these crafts can be isn't intentional but a happy side effect of increased accessibility. "My work is often described as using a process associated with the domestic hobby of wealthy Victorian women, but incorporating working-class imagery and brands. I don't set out to do this though, I just use brands and objects from my everyday life e.g. the food I eat, my favorite pop, the trainers I wore for PE in school. I also think taking up any form of textile work is becoming so much more accessible due to the amount of work, process photos, and tutorials posted online."