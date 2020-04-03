3 Women On The Joy Of Making Your Own Clothes

Instagram is amazing in terms of inspiration. Once in a while, I’ll see an advert for something that’s £200 and I'll think, Ooooh, and try and make it myself. Now I only buy things I can’t make myself. I can’t knit, which I find very upsetting! I don’t have the patience so I buy woolen jumpers, and shoes. In the beginning, I didn’t put things on Instagram – it was just something to do for myself – but then people started to ask where I got things from. It seemed like people could maybe be inspired by it so that’s why I started sharing it. I think it’s important to show the process, too – social media is often fake and picture-perfect, and I want to show the reality of things. Photos with captions like 'I just bought this £5 fabric' then pictures of me cutting it. When people see that, they might think, I can do this too. I’ve been sent a few photos by other women who have made things after they saw my posts and that fills me with so much joy.