An Argument For Tailoring Your Clothes (Without Spending A Fortune)

When you view your clothes as things that go the distance, you develop a relationship with them that I had long forgotten about. As a teen I had a pair of shoes that I wore everywhere, from first dates to gigs, until the soles fell off. They were my prized possession and I have memories attached to them. I can’t say the same for the countless high street dresses I’ve run through. Somewhere along the way I lost my connection to the clothes I wear, perhaps because of the distance fast fashion creates between the maker and the buyer. When the underpaid workers that make our clothes are hidden from us via global shipping, we don’t consider their rights or their craft. One of the things I appreciate most when wearing my tailored dresses is the labour and love that went into them. I know the woman who sews my clothes, who turns them from sometimes shapeless or ill-fitting pieces into, well, mine.