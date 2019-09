An Argument For Tailoring Your Clothes (Without Spending A Fortune)

Freelance stylist and art director Victoria Bain has had a similar revelation. “I've always had trousers tailored to fit the right shoe for the style of trouser; wide-leg trousers to work with trainers, cigarette pants to crop right at the ankle for heels, and kick flare jeans to hit at the most flattering point for boots,” she explains. “So recently I have taken it a little further and had pieces altered at the waist to fit better. Some trousers can fit perfectly across the thigh and bottom but not so much at the waist – particularly with the high-waisted styles currently on trend.” Like many other British women, I battle with the high street’s varying sizes, coming up a 10 in some shops, a 12 or 14 in others. As Victoria notes, our bodies are not prescriptive, and most of us have proportions that the high street simply doesn’t cater for. Having had existing pieces tailored, Bain now also replicates her favourite shapes in new fabrics. “I recently found a local seamstress who can copy existing pieces, and had my favourite dress and skirt recreated in a few different fabrics. I feel that I’ve found the perfect shapes to fit my body shape and have created a kind of uniform for myself around that.”