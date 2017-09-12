For Goddard's AW17 show, the young designer transported us to a sophisticated candlelit dinner, held in the Tate Modern Tanks. Molly returned to the idea of the transformative power of dressing, as well as coming of age and nostalgia. In keeping with those themes, this collection centred on a party for a woman of any age – whether it was the young girl dressed in her best for her first-ever adult occasion, the confident teen coming into her own, or a more mature woman elegantly parading her chicest frock. Chawntell wears our standout piece from the collection – this frothy, bright blue delight.