You might not have noticed that New York Fashion Week is well underway, soon to be followed by London Fashion Week, kicking off this Friday. But if what's going on on the catwalks rarely catches your eye, we're hoping your interest will be piqued by the following six female visionaries, at the fore of the London fashion scene, each with an idiosyncratic signature aesthetic and all focused on dressing the modern woman in inspired, dynamic and beautifully crafted designs. From the emerging names who launched their brands just a few seasons ago, to the more established designers who are now mainstays on the London Fashion Week schedule, these six female talents are some of our very favourites, who we'll be watching closely for SS18.