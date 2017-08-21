How has the industry evolved since you started out and how have you adapted?

The industry is far more open than ever before. Previously all shows, appointments, shoots, etc. happened behind closed doors but with digital content and social media, everyone has access to everything in real time. It is a very exciting period, particularly for emerging talent, but it does mean that you are surrounded by the industry 24/7 and the pace continues to increase. I have learnt to broaden my horizons in terms of where we source new brands, react much more quickly to what is going on and also share my life and perspective on the industry through social media.