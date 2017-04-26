How I #MadeIt: Cora Hilts

I begin with green tea in bed, checking emails (should probably refrain from that first thing but can’t help it), then meet Natasha for coffee next to the office and discuss strategy and visions. We try to get meetings done in the morning then get on a call with our CFO in New York as she is just waking up. Afternoons are more for admin, which can be anything from the new buy, to editorial strategy, to which new designers we are going to bring on. We wrap up around 5.30 and it’s either wine or yoga.