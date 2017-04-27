Livia Firth On The Importance Of Sustainability & Slow Fashion

I went to Bangladesh for the first time in 2008 with journalist and broadcaster Lucy Siegle as an Oxfam ambassador for one of their campaigns on the ground against domestic violence. When we were in Dhaka we asked to be smuggled into a garment factory and what we saw was shocking. There were armed guards at the only entrance/exit of the factory, and inside it was so hot, all the windows were closed and had bars and there was no ventilation. It felt like a prison. Each floor was crammed with women on production lines where they had to complete 100/150 pieces an hour (today it is actually more) and they only had one or two toilet breaks a day. No sick leave, no freedom of association, no protection at all. When I came back home I could not pretend I didn’t see it, I hadn’t witnessed what we were (and still are) doing to women on the other side of the world who produce our (fast fashion) clothes.