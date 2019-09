From Field & Factory To Shop Floor: The Journey Of Your Clothes

So where exactly do our clothes travel before they land in our basket? “From raw material, to fibre, to yarn, to fabric, to clothing... our clothes use up natural resources and are transformed by the work of many, many human hands”, Lissaman says. Unfortunately, there’s no clear-cut journey mapped out for us. BBC business reporter Katie Hope noted that “regardless of where they’re based, most factories are not owned by the fashion brands that use them. Instead, they’re selected as official suppliers. Often these suppliers subcontract work to other factories for certain tasks, or in order to meet tight deadlines.” When the Rana Plaza factory in Bangladesh collapsed back in 2013, killing 1,129 workers, the fashion brands whose clothes were made there were at first unaware of their involvement in the disaster – often, brands don’t know the location of these subcontracted factories.