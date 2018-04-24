From Field & Factory To Shop Floor: The Journey Of Your Clothes

Is buying British the answer? While there has been a rejuvenation of employment, traditional craft, and skills development in the UK – which had been in decline for a long time – there are downsides to consider, too. Several elements of our clothes – things like zips and certain fabrics – aren’t accessible in the UK and are shipped from China or elsewhere, creating a huge environmental footprint. Plus, by boycotting brands that outsource their production internationally, we’d be threatening the livelihoods of thousands of garment workers living in countries where poverty is just the other side of job security.