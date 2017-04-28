What's your favourite Nest success story?

We just had a very special experience seeing our work come full circle on a project in Kenya. About five years ago, Nest began a project in Kenya to help support a husband and wife who were running a jewellery workshop from their home. The couple, Anton and Benta, are very community-oriented and had adopted several orphans into their family, along with their own children. As such, they were operating large jewellery-making machinery for brass casting and polishing inside a crowded home with children nearby. Not only did this present a health and safety issue, but it also created a difficult environment in which to ensure high product quality. Anton and Benta were producing for the luxury fashion brand Maiyet, and so it was critical that their product quality be a high standard. After multiple interviews on-site with Anton and Benta and the artisans they employ, we decided together to build a small workshop adjoining their home, in which they could safely produce. We also upgraded their tools and equipment to help them achieve the highest product quality standards.