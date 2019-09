According to estimates, it takes around 1,800 gallons of water to grow enough cotton to produce just one pair of blue jeans. The 2013 collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh killed 1,129 people. The fashion industry is reportedly the second-largest polluter in the world (just behind oil) . Fast fashion: you know the damaging impact both on the environment and on the people making your clothes, but it can be hard to know where to begin making a significant change to the industry. It’s sort of like going vegan but feeling pretty hopeless about the impact when everyone else is still eating meat and dairy.