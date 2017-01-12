6 Ways To Make Your Wardrobe More Sustainable

If you've ever taken a moment to consider who actually made your clothes, thought about how your shopping choices affect the environment or whether you really need another pair of jeans, then it sounds like you care enough to take some more time out to entirely rethink your wardrobe. The boom of fast fashion has meant that millions of us have bought things we don't wear, have cheap clothes hanging in our wardrobe that were most likely made by people (or worse, children) working in sub-standard conditions, and have discarded clothes which have ended up in landfill. Fast fashion and our insatiable consumption of cheap, throwaway clothing has to stop – and we can all do our bit to slow things down.