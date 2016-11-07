Calling all Reformation fans! Finally, the words we've all been waiting for: Reformation, one of our favourite sustainable fashion brands, has landed in London. Well, kind of. The pop-up, which opened its doors today in the heart of the capital, on Monmouth Street, will stay open for over a month, until mid-December. The good news is, you'll be able to peruse product and try on/stroke all of the floaty slips and silky blouses you've been swooning over online.
The bad news is, the pop-up space is actually more of a showroom. You can road-test clothing but you'll have to order your purchase from touch screens, meaning you can't walk away clutching your dress of dreams. On the plus side, shipping is free and orders will arrive within a few days, so you can avoid any additional fees and the long, tense wait you're used to when buying online from the US.
But if you can't bear the prospect of the stylish swarms congregating in and around the Reformation pop-up in Seven Dials, Covent Garden (and we're anticipating a stampede), you'll be pleased to hear that Net-a-Porter is launching an exclusive Reformation party collection on November 11th, just in time for all those festive parties. Merry Christmas indeed.
