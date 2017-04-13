Gucci Unveils 'Soul Scene' Pre-Fall Campaign Starring Solely Black Models

Today Gucci confirmed our predictions, unveiling a powerful series of vibrant, spontaneous and carefree images, entitled ‘Soul Scene’, for the Pre-Fall 2017 campaign. The images are inspired by the spirit of England’s underground Northern Soul movement of the ‘60s as well as the recent exhibition, Made You Look, at London’s Photographer’s Gallery, which focused on black masculinity and dandyism. Shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, the images explore the flamboyance and freedom of self-expression of young people who challenge the conventions of society through performance, art and dance. Shot in dancehalls and colourful, make-shift studios, the images capture a group of black models and dancers dancing passionately and posing for photographs in Gucci’s sumptuous, pattern-heavy Pre-Fall collection.