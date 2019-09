Will Gucci’s Next Campaign Feature Only Black Models?

A spokesperson for Gucci told the Business of Fashion : “Dance is an important part of this story and consequently the casting reflects this. However, it is also the case that Alessandro Michele has always celebrated diversity in all of its forms in his approach to his work.” Though that statement may not be strictly true, this new campaign is a notable turning point for an industry that is notoriously unrepresentative. Yes, brands such as Givenchy, Ashish or Balmain consistently celebrate and champion diversity on the catwalk but there is still an alarming dearth of non-white models every season during the shows . Demna Gvasalia, the designer du jour who has been internationally lauded for subverting tradition with his thought-provoking designs at Vetements and Balenciaga has certainly not made it a priority to showcase his collections on non-white models. For a couple of seasons his shows for Vetements and Balenciaga only featured white models but luckily, the most recent collection, presented during couture week earlier this month , centred on social stereotypes and was worn by a diverse array of ordinary people.