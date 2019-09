Vetements AW17: Modern Luxury Or The Emperor’s New Clothes?

The notion of Vetements couture might sound oxymoronic. How can a brand that is built on subverting classic wardrobe staples, like the hoodie, basic denim, tracksuits and the slogan T-shirt, create a collection that is truly haute couture? Well, on Tuesday afternoon, Vetements showcased its AW17 collection, invited for a second time onto the couture schedule – the most luxury week in the fashion calendar, celebrating craftsmanship and the highest techniques. While the collective's show might not have been strictly couture – though it did close with a bridal look – it centred on characters. However, rather than the elevated, fantastical figures we might expect during couture week, like the fairytale woodland nymphs we saw at Dior or the glittering queens at Chanel , this show was all about everyday "stereotypes", from the club bouncer to the bourgeois lady-who-lunches.