As we might expect from the brand that has rapidly formed a recognisable house aesthetic, the 55-look collection centred on deconstruction and oversized silhouettes. There were twisted shirts, tailored blazers, huge Canada Goose puffer jackets, mackintoshes, hip-skimming boots for boys and girls, billowing overalls and sheer, gathered gowns. And to complete the looks, together with Manolo Blahnik, Demna developed a kitten heel slingback, court shoes that tied at the ankle, ankle boots, thigh highs and show-stopping waist high waders. "I am excited about collaborating with Vetements," the shoe designer explained in a press release. "They are sweet boys. I think it is of the moment to mix different brands and wear them the way you want. I like the freedom of that, hence why I was intrigued and said yes when they approached me. Showing at Galeries Lafayette is fun, I like that – fashion shows have become so boring. What they are doing is very clever and new." We couldn't agree more, Manolo.