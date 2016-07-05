The 55-look collection centered on deconstruction and oversized silhouettes. There were twisted shirts; tailored blazers; huge Canada Goose puffer jackets; hip-skimming boots for boys and girls; billowing overalls; and sheer, gathered gowns. And to complete the looks, together with Manolo Blahnik, Demna developed a kitten-heel slingback, court shoes that tied at the ankle, booties, thigh highs, and show-stopping waist-high waders. "I am excited about collaborating with Vetements," the shoe designer explained in a press release. "I think it is of the moment to mix different brands and wear them the way you want. I like the freedom of that, hence why I was intrigued and said yes when they approached me."