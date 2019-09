The brand, born in Georgia (the Eastern European country, not the southern state), and shown in Paris, is helmed by creative director Demna Gvasalia, who works with an anonymous collective of designers. Vetements designed the whole collection, sourcing from the collaborators' signature materials, and the brands handled all the manufacturing in their own factories, according to The Cut. The collection will be shown a full two months ahead of the Paris Fashion Week schedule of the formal spring '17 shows, and will take place at the Galeries Lafayette department store.Vetements will basically be tinkering with the styles or fabrications each brand is known for. Take, for example, the PFW catwalk-worthy version of Juicy Couture's velour tracksuits: “I love the comfort of it and the trashiness of it. But then we wanted to do something elegant with it, so we made evening dresses," Gvasalia told The Cut.Sure, we've seen (and apprehensively come around to ) a fancy take on Hanes via Re/Done's perfect white T , priced at $78 instead of the staple's typical $2.50 price point. But Vetements-ified takes on these super-basic pieces are bound to be in the high triple-digits, judging by past collections. And the scope of this multi-brand collab sounds much bigger than just, say, a Manolo x J.Crew pair-up (just for NYFW, not your closet), or a Canada Goose puffer on Marc Jacobs' runway It sounds like Gvasalia wants to put Vetements' weird twists (particularly with proportion) on the best-in-class brands for particular pieces. While sticker shock is bound to ensue, we're eager to see (and, likely, attempt to crib) these wide-ranging, winking takes on the nearly-played-out designer collab conceit.