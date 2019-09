Gaga moonlighting as a model basically dominated social media as soon as she stepped (clomped, really) onto the glossy, white lacquered runway in the collection's impossibly high lace-up creeper boots. (Gaga lamented to Vogue backstage that the shoes weren't taller.)As for the clothing? There are so many exaggerated plays with proportion, mostly of the exceedingly oversized variety. The nearly cartoonishly voluminous looks, rendered in a very dark palette, involved artfully styled layers of knits, furs, feathers; heavy, richly embellished patterns, and full skirts that were positively piled on.Giant pussy bows adorned many of the looks, lending a girlish, lighthearted counterbalance to the collection's dark drama. Jacobs was apparently referencing everything from Christina Ricci to Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice to "ghosts of New York," according to Vogue. There was so much going on: In most designers' hands, a cocktail involving (and not limited to) giant paillettes; polka dots; thick, textural knits; lace; floral prints; fluid silk, and leather could be an unfocused disaster. But it all somehow makes sense when Jacobs is at the helm.Jacobs' gorgeously macabre collection was accented with a rather unexpected cameo, as well: a Canada Goose men's parka , which was (somehow) layered to the hilt in a look that involved an elaborately sequined ball skirt and plumes of black feathers protruding from the shoulder blades like wings.Closing out NYFW every season is no small task, but Jacobs rarely, if ever, disappoints. That said, he truly put on a hell of a show last night, Gaga and Clinton (T-shirt) cameos and all.