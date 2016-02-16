Lady Gaga Does A Full-Blown Bowie Tribute Look In Marc Jacobs

Lady Gaga is never one to half-ass anything on the red carpet, and her Grammys look tonight is absolutely no exception. Her sartorial homage to the late, great David Bowie, who passed away last month, is quite the wearable tribute.
The royal-blue custom Marc Jacobs look faithfully harkens back to the album art for Bowie's Aladdin Sane. But Gaga isn't just wearing that particular Starman reference on her sleeve (literally). Over the weekend, she got inked with a tattoo nodding to that very album cover, from Bowie's Ziggy Stardust era.
"When I fell in love with David Bowie, when I was living on the Lower East Side, I always felt that his glamour was something he was using to express a message to people that was very healing for their souls," Gaga recently told The Hollywood Reporter.
Gaga's glitzy Marc Jacobs dress is replete with pronounced shoulders and a crotch-high slit. It's a look that also reflects the color palette and sparkle factor of the designer’s spring 2016 collection, shown in September.
But this won't be Gaga's last Bowie nod of the evening. She'll be doing a tribute performance to the late icon during tonight's show.
Check out Jacobs' sketch of the custom look, below.
The behind-the-scenes sketch of @LadyGaga’s custom Marc Jacobs red carpet look at the 2016 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ad0pMab6mE— Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) February 16, 2016
