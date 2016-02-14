Lady Gaga Shows Off Her New David Bowie Tattoo

Apparently, it isn't enough for Lady Gaga to perform a David Bowie tribute at this year's Grammy Awards. She wants to express her everlasting admiration in ink.
The pop star has gotten a tattoo tribute to Bowie, who died last month at age 69. She took to Snapchat to document the procedure for her fans. As you can see, Ziggy Stardust now lives on her waist.
Lady Gaga getting a David Bowie tattoo last night. #1 pic.twitter.com/DzYVHl0Isb— Lady Gaga News (@TomyKMonster) February 14, 2016
Lady Gaga getting a David Bowie tattoo last night. #2 pic.twitter.com/pbSSYgkUHy— Lady Gaga News (@TomyKMonster) February 14, 2016
Lady Gaga's David Bowie tattoo. pic.twitter.com/yz5XZx2u3I— Lady Gaga News (@TomyKMonster) February 14, 2016
"This was the image that changed my life," the Oscar nominee shared on Snapchat, referring to the image from Bowie's Aladdin Sane album. Another snap said, "Hail Mary full of grace Saint Bowie."
Will the tat make an appearance during tomorrow's Grammys performance? It's only fitting.
