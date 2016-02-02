Lady Gaga has been selected as the artist who will pay tribute to the late, great David Bowie at the upcoming 2016 Grammy Awards.
According to Ken Ehrlich, the longtime producer of the event, Gaga was already set to perform a segment during the show. But in the wake of Bowie's death, she seemed like the right fit for an homage to the Thin White Duke's life and music.
The "Born This Way" singer will not open the show, reports The New York Times. Her performance will likely span six to seven minutes and cover three to four songs in total.
Prior to Bowie's death from cancer at age 69 on January 11, 2016, Lady Gaga opened up about her great love for Ziggy Stardust and how the English musician inspired her.
"When I fell in love with David Bowie, when I was living on the Lower East Side, I always felt that his glamor was something he was using to express a message to people that was very healing for their souls," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "He is a true, true artist and I don't know if I ever went, 'Oh, I'm going to be that way like this,' or if I arrived upon it slowly, realizing it was my calling and that's what drew me to him."
"I just know that you can use the theater of your imagination to entertain people beyond their wildest dreams and then you can put something inside of that that changes the world, and that to me is when you make something truly great as an artist," she said, referring to Bowie's contributions to the musical canon.
The Grammy Awards are set to air on February 15, 2016 at 8pm EST on CBS.
