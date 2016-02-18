Kendall Jenner Just Made Her First Political Endorsement

Kendall Jenner is voting in her first presidential election this year and she's already got her candidate: Hillary Clinton.
Jenner tweeted her support of the Democratic candidate this afternoon. The selfie shows her wearing a Marc Jacobs tee adorned with an artistic rendering of Clinton’s face. With the image, Jenner posted Clinton’s hashtag, #ImWithHer, and the statement “Shirt by @themarcjacobs. History by @hillaryclinton.”
Shirt by @themarcjacobs. History by @hillaryclinton. https://t.co/mhIyBIEf77 #MadeForHistory #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/CNztRnrJkK— Kendall Jenner (@KendallJenner) February 18, 2016
Jenner is only the latest celebrity to show support for a candidate. With a few conservative outliers, the celebrity vote seems fairly split between Clinton and Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, with famous names like Lena Dunham and Lady Gaga lending their names to campaigns.
But the endorsement of young celebrities like Jenner may be especially valuable to the Clinton campaign. According to CNN, Clinton only won 17% of the youth vote in New Hampshire, the first state to hold primaries in the presidential election.
Apparently, supporting Clinton is a family trait. Kim Kardashian, Jenner's older half-sister, and her husband, Kanye West, also support Clinton. Kardashian posted a selfie of the trio together to Instagram.
