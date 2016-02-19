Lady Gaga & Kendall Jenner Slay In Marc Jacobs Runway Show

We’re always suckers for crossovers between fashion and music superstars. Kanye West, HAIM, the A$AP Mob, and the rest are all favorites for the way they bring the runway into their music. Lady Gaga seems like a natural choice to join them, given her penchant for high fashion with Haus of Gaga and her carefully curated stage persona.
Marc Jacobs agrees, putting her, Kendall Jenner, and the rest of his models in ultrachic deconstructed flapper hair and makeup for a circular runway walk that you just have to see.
Though Gaga wasn’t quite the height of the others on the runway, she more than held her own. Check out her massive platforms and even bigger coat in this image from Marc Jacobs’ Twitter.
Gaga herself posted some Instagrams of the painstaking backstage process to achieve her look. The end result was captivating. All dark glam set off by her blonde curls.
Jacobs took his bow on the runway and on Twitter after his show closed. Check out a video of Gaga and Kendall’s walk below.
