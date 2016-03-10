This $78 Tee Claims To Perfect The $2.50 Version

As much as we admire cult-favorite brand Re/Done for its re-purposed, re-structured, and admittedly super well-fitting Levi's, its latest release has us scratching our heads. For its newest output, the label has partnered up with Hanes to give those jeans the companion they've been waiting for: the "perfect" white T-shirt. The only catch? It's $78.
Now, we're not totally surprised by this price point — Re/Done's jeans, which ring in at about $200 to $300, are certainly far more expensive than any vintage (or new, even) pair of Levi's you'd find yourself. Plus, plenty of contemporary brands and "elevated basics" labels sell tees for well over $100 (we know, it's kind of crazy). But it's hard to imagine what has possibly been done to a Hanes shirt to make it worth $78, rather than its typical $15 for a six-pack.
"The classic crew neck tee with its slim body has the look of a vintage tee shirt that has been washed and worn hundreds of times," the brand describes on the product page. And while it may sound like they just washed a vintage tee and smacked an $80 price tag on it, that's actually not the case: “We couldn’t use vintage T-shirts because they’re not like a jean," Re/Done's Sean Barron told Vogue. "They’re dirty. You can’t get them clean, and it’s hard to change the shape of a T-shirt — too many seams and stuff." So, after digging through the Hanes archives and fine-tuning the brand's classic shapes from the '50s and '60s, Re/Done created two silhouettes that are American-made and currently available in black and white.
But is that enough for you to spend this much on a Hanes T-shirt, instead of going to your local CVS and grabbing one (or six) for a fraction of the cost? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you do want to scoop one up, you've got to move fast — believe it or not, Re/Done had racked up over 2,000 interested customers on its mailing list leading up to the launch, so this latest fashion take on a classic likely won't last long at all.
Re/Done Hanes The Perfect Tee, $78, available at Re/Done.
