An off-duty #OOTD a decade or so ago most likely consisted of some variation on the tracksuit, and it quite often bore the Juicy Couture label and signature "J" zipper-pull. The getup made such an impact in the mid-aughts that it even went on to become the subject of museum exhibits and has spurred intense bouts of nostalgia . For those who miss the original days of athleisure, my, do we have news for you. Break those piggy banks (well, first find said piggy banks and dust 'em off): Bloomingdale's is bringing back Juicy Couture's classic velour tracksuit this summer.This launch — part of the exclusive 100% Bloomingdale's offerings — focuses on four separates, which will be available in women's and girls' sizing: two jackets ($108 each) and two styles of pants ($88 a pop), available in a range of colors from black to olive to "whisper pink.""We love the classic tracksuit and felt it was important to retain the original head-to-toe look," Brooke Jaffe, OVP and fashion director of ready-to-wear at Bloomingdale's, told Refinery29 via email. She explained that the retailer revamped the entire color palette, as well as the silhouette, adding a banded hem to the trousers for a slimmer fit. As to why now, Jaffe said she thinks the timing couldn't be better. "Athleisure and casual, 'off-duty' dressing is an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe," she noted. "Velvet is one of fall 2016’s most sought-after fabrications, and velour is velvet’s casual antidote."Despite our affection for our original Juicy suits, the company's history wasn't all The Simple Life and athleisure-inclined matching sets (before either concept was deemed "fashion"). The label had some well-documented rocky times: Founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor sold the brand to Liz Claiborne (which would become Fifth & Pacific Companies, and now Kate Spade & Co.) in 2003; Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor jumped ship in 2010, and the brand was again sold to Authentic Brands Group in 2013.Juicy Couture closed its brick-and-mortar doors in 2014, but it wasn't over — and it still isn't over : The brand went on to be solely stocked at Kohl's , as well as online, with its less velour-heavy, more supermodel-collaboration -filled Juicy Couture Black Label . The " Track " section still featured prominently on its website, of course, but it's one of many sections.