An off-duty #OOTD a decade or so ago most likely consisted of some variation on the tracksuit, and it quite often bore the Juicy Couture label and signature "J" zipper-pull. The getup made such an impact in the mid-aughts that it even went on to become the subject of museum exhibits and has spurred intense bouts of nostalgia. For those who miss the original days of athleisure, my, do we have news for you. Break those piggy banks (well, first find said piggy banks and dust 'em off): Bloomingdale's is bringing back Juicy Couture's classic velour tracksuit this summer.
This launch — part of the exclusive 100% Bloomingdale's offerings — focuses on four separates, which will be available in women's and girls' sizing: two jackets ($108 each) and two styles of pants ($88 a pop), available in a range of colors from black to olive to "whisper pink."
"We love the classic tracksuit and felt it was important to retain the original head-to-toe look," Brooke Jaffe, OVP and fashion director of ready-to-wear at Bloomingdale's, told Refinery29 via email. She explained that the retailer revamped the entire color palette, as well as the silhouette, adding a banded hem to the trousers for a slimmer fit. As to why now, Jaffe said she thinks the timing couldn't be better. "Athleisure and casual, 'off-duty' dressing is an essential part of every woman’s wardrobe," she noted. "Velvet is one of fall 2016’s most sought-after fabrications, and velour is velvet’s casual antidote."
Despite our affection for our original Juicy suits, the company's history wasn't all The Simple Life and athleisure-inclined matching sets (before either concept was deemed "fashion"). The label had some well-documented rocky times: Founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor sold the brand to Liz Claiborne (which would become Fifth & Pacific Companies, and now Kate Spade & Co.) in 2003; Skaist-Levy and Nash-Taylor jumped ship in 2010, and the brand was again sold to Authentic Brands Group in 2013.
Juicy Couture closed its brick-and-mortar doors in 2014, but it wasn't over — and it still isn't over: The brand went on to be solely stocked at Kohl's, as well as online, with its less velour-heavy, more supermodel-collaboration-filled Juicy Couture Black Label. The "Track" section still featured prominently on its website, of course, but it's one of many sections.
This Bloomingdale's capsule focuses on one of the most treasured items of the early '00s, in all its cushy, slim-fit glory — with key adjustments (such as stronger fabrics and variations on the silhouette) to make it more luxe and appealing to the retailer's customer. "The tracksuit is an 'it' item in fashion right now," Jaffe said. "Elevated casual is something we feel strongly about...so it felt like the right time to reintroduce the Juicy tracksuit."
Mark your calendars for July, when the collection is expected to hit Bloomingdale's stores, as well as the department store's website. We foresee living every day like it's #TBT this summer.
