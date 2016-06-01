30 Perfect Looks To Copy This June

As much as we'd like to spend the entirety of June in a bathing suit, prior commitments (work, weddings, barbecues) require us to actually get dressed every day. But when a bikini or one-piece feels like the only viable option in terms of clothing for scorching temperatures and absurdly high levels of humidity, where does one turn? A hearty collection of sundresses, loose-fitting (and super-thin) T-shirts, and other breathable items that aren't just cute, but practical too.



Now that the weather has finally taken a turn towards the hot, hot, hot, a wardrobe to match is imperative. Putting a fool-proof look together while also combatting the sweat and stick outside can be a challenge, though — and that's where these 30 outfits come in. From work-ready ensembles and weekend uniforms to special occasion and night-out goods, the pairings ahead are all the inspiration you need for that changing season closet refresh.