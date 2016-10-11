Skip navigation!
Body
What's Going On With This Sign In Bloomingdale's
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Bloomingdales
Celebrity Style
Carrie Bradshaw Would Love This Sarah Jessica Parker-Designed LBD
Ana Colon
Oct 11, 2016
Fashion
10 Ways To Elevate Your Lazy-Girl Wardrobe
Eliza Dillard
Sep 26, 2016
Trends
It's 2016 & I Still Buy Juicy Tracksuits
Hannah Orenstein
Jun 8, 2016
Trends
Juicy Couture's Velour Tracksuits Are
Baaack
An off-duty #OOTD a decade or so ago most likely consisted of some variation on the tracksuit, and it quite often bore the Juicy Couture label and
by
Ana Colon
Tech
Bloomingdale's Has Emoji Now
Bloomingdale's iconic brown bag can now be yours — in emoji form. The department store is releasing a set of 60 colorful, custom emoji to coincide
by
Madeline Buxton
Fashion
This Bloomingdale's Holiday Catalog Is Creeping People Out
Department stores' holiday catalogs are rarely controversial fare. Neiman Marcus peddling a romantic weekend of motorcycling up the California coast with
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Why Bloomingdale's Accidentally Gave Away $25K Gift Cards
We've all had this dream before: Winning some sort of fashion lottery and using your windfall to spend all at one place. Except (and you know where we're
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
The Best Bags And Shoes On Sale At Bloomingdale's Right Now
Bags and shoes are definitely our go-to pieces to invest in. Because we know we'll give them a lot of wear, we're okay shelling out a little more for a
by
Anisa Tavangar
Shopping
30+ Can't-Miss Items At Bloomingdale's, All On Sale
Bloomingdale's sits right at the tippy-top of our list of favorite department stores. With brands like Marc by Marc Jacobs, Superga, and Maje at our
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
7 Sales To Shop This Weekend
If you're feeling the urge to buy something new (unfortunately, this editor's urge is constant), now's the time to do it. Yes, the spring collections
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
30 Killer Finds From The Huge Bloomingdale's Sale
Get ready, people. Bloomingdale's is serving up one epic sale, right now. Looking to splurge on a fanciful bag? Saving up for that special fall jacket?
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Gwen Stefani Wore A $78 Sweater That Can Be Yours Too
We may casually party with Gwen Stefani from time to time, but to us and the world, she's still a major celebrity. (Yes, we totally fangirl in her
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
20 Editor-Approved Pieces Your Closet Needs
For us fashion folk, scoping the new fall collections is like the sweet-tooth-afflicted perusing a candy store. But, we'll admit, it can be a little
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
A 60% Off Designer Sale? Drop Everything
You've made it through the workweek, so now it's time to reward yourself with something sweet. And, the Bloomingdale's mega-blowout is the perfect place
by
Claire Schultz
Shopping
Shop Bloomingdale's 65% Off Weekend Sale, & More!
Blooming Blowout Find must-buys from Clover Canyon, Elizabeth and James, Marc by Marc Jacobs, and more at Bloomingdale’s weekend sale, featuring items
by
Bobby Schuessler
Washington DC
2 Stellar Style Events To Add To Your Cal This Week
In D.C., summer is usually accompanied by a slightly slower pace — could it be the sweltering heat? But thankfully, that sluggishness doesn't have to
by
Holly E. Thomas
Chicago
Get Your Strut On This Thursday At Bloomingdale's
If you have yet to check out the recently revamped shoe department at Bloomingdale's (where have you been?), you'll want to make it a point to stop by
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Bud Love: Feel A Touch Of Spring This Saturday
Believe it or not, underneath that snow on the frozen ground are beautiful buds and green grass almost ready to come to life in the next month or so.
by
Rebecca Taras
Shopping
Bloomingdale's Celebrates Chinese New Year With A Little Red Bag
Though January 1 was celebrated around the world as the start of the New Year, we've still got another one coming up that swaps hangovers and gym
by
Connie Wang
New York
We've Got Your Chance To Get Styled By Rebecca Taylor—Tonight!
It's safe to say that Rebecca Taylor knows a thing or two about putting together an outfit. The Kiwi-turned-New Yorker is the queen of all things
by
Seija Rankin
Los Angeles
Better Book It To Bloomie's — This Denim Sale Can't Be Beat!
Since launching in '04, Paige denim has been largely responsible for our jeans collection growing tenfold. The founder, Paige Adams-Geller, has over a
by
Sarah St. Lifer
Chicago
Get Accessorized By Celeb Stylist Jacqueline Rezak of Rad + Refined!
How's that fall wardrobe shopping going? If you feel as though your new looks are still missing that little extra something, then head on over to
by
Rebecca Taras
Washington DC
Steal Style Tips From DKNY's Ultra-Popular Publicist
You may be familiar with DKNY PR Girl, the Internet fashion sensation that has taken the blogosphere (and Twitter) by storm. The brand's well-heeled
by
Seija Rankin
New York
Become The Face Of Bloomingdale's...For A Virtual Sec
Summer is nearing, the sun is shining, and it's time for all of us to step up our game—our sunglasses game, that is. We've already culled the best
by
Seija Rankin
New York
Get Your Butt In Gear At The Marc Jacobs Jean Sale
We know the bane of most shoppers' existence is finding the elusive pair of perfect jeans. Sure, you can scoop up a dozen that are kind of right, sorta
by
Lisa Eppich
Politics
Another Arm-Party Addition: Bloomingdale's $15 Do Ubuntu Bracelet
In celebration of Black History Month, Bloomingdale's will offer a gorgeous $15 bracelet featuring bands of cooper, brass, and aluminum encircling a
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Feeling A Little Over Shopping? We've Got 3 Events To Change Your...
While your budget may still be recovering from the holidays, sometimes stores throw you an irresistible offer that you just can't, well, resist. And this
by
Sarah Bromley
Washington DC
Got A "Bohemian Boss" In Your Life? We Found The Perfect Gift For...
Dana Ayanna Greaves, the designer behind the DC-based, accessory-focused line ARTAYA, says she creates her signature blend of bold color and pattern
by
Brittany Martin
Fashion
The Man Repeller Prepares Our Staff For Spring At The New Bloomie’s
Hopefully, you’ve been following Ms. Leandra Medine (aka, The Man Repeller) as she puts the refreshed, rehabbed Bloomingdale’s through its retail
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Find Out What The Man Repeller Discovered In Bloomingdale's Dress...
As we told you, Bloomie's is a brand-new retail beast, and we've asked Leandra Medine (aka, The Man Repeller) to take it 'round the block for a test
by
Us
