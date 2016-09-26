When we're doing a good 'ol fall refresh on our wardrobes, we tend to throw our cash to versatile denim or of-the-moment outerwear. But now that athleisure has earned a seemingly permanent place in our closets, we're beginning to rethink our seasonal spending.
If this fashion week's street style looks were any indication, soon we'll be channeling our inner athlete in oversized hoodies just as much as the thick knits of autumns past. And it goes without saying that sneakers will continue to crush it in every outfit (sorry, booties). So with future jock-chic looks on our minds, we're looking to the new styles in the 100% Bloomingdale's collection to up our streetwear game. Featuring on- and off-duty finds like track pants, hoodie dresses, lace-up bodysuits, and flannel platform sneakers, its versatile stash works for any place we might find ourselves vying for a street style snap.
Swipe right for the 10 new pieces to add to your athleisure lineup right now.
