Carrie Bradshaw Would Love This Sarah Jessica Parker-Designed LBD

It's been more than a decade since the final episode of Sex and the City aired, but Sarah Jessica Parker has been keeping the spirit of Carrie Bradshaw very much alive via her fashion ventures. You're probably already familiar with her shoe line, which Carrie would definitely splurge on. Now, there's a range of little black dresses — the apex of wardrobe staples — which Parker announced on Instagram last week. The first style of this collection just dropped at Bloomingdale's, and we're happy to report that it would very much be Bradshaw-approved.
The debut silhouette is called "Title" — and it's the only peek of the the collection we'll be getting until the other styles drop in spring. Luckily, Parker's with the whole "see now, buy now" trend, so you can pick up the first frock right now, exclusively at Bloomie's, for $395.
From what we've seen, though, we think SJP's LBDs will surely please any Sex and the City fanatics who have been holding out for her inevitable apparel-design turn. Title features a scoop-neck tank top and a layered tulle skirt — reminiscent of the pink outfit Bradshaw wears in the show's iconic opening sequence. This is Parker we're talking about, though, so the aesthetic has been refined to reflect a typical New Yorker wardrobe: simple and all black. (Very Carrie season 2.)
Need some more inspiration? Take it from SJP herself. (That's how we've been getting our outfit ideas for years, anyway.)
