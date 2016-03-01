Bloomingdale's iconic brown bag can now be yours — in emoji form.
The department store is releasing a set of 60 colorful, custom emoji to coincide with the launch of its social media-influenced spring 2016 campaign. Starting today, just download the free "Bloomoticons" app in the App Store or Google Play to accessorize your texts with green juices, stilettos, cocktails, and more.
The shopping destination also enlisted some of its top designers, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Rebecca Minkoff, and Cynthia Rowley, to describe their collections using only emoji. SJP used a yellow taxi to reflect her NYC inspiration, while Minkoff opted for peace and love symbols.
While it's easy to see how certain Bloomoticons, such as the cupcake, wide-brimmed hat, and cute blue backpack, are on-brand for the shopping mecca, others, like the unicorn, boxing gloves, and zebra are slightly more eccentric.
Our personal favorites? The bandaid, which is perfect for those moments when your cute new shoes are killing your feet, and "YAASS," the only word you need when you find the perfect jeans — on sale.
Here's hoping that every spring day starts with a successful shopping emoji (the brown bag, of course) and finishes with that martini — or maybe a convertible and a cigar.
