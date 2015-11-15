We get nostalgic pretty quickly in these days of #TBT, reminiscing about the good old days — say three weeks ago. Even so, we never really expected museums to be as quick to turn the recent past into "history." On the other hand, when you're talking about fashion, it doesn't seem too far-fetched to imagine a trend from 2004 as ancient. So maybe it makes sense that London's Victoria and Albert Museum is including a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit in its upcoming exhibition, Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear.
According to Dazed, the tracksuit is part of the exhibit, which opens in April 2016, making the "couture" part of the brand name seem a little more serious. A press release from the museum assures us that the show, sponsored by Agent Provocateur and Revlon, has quite a few items you won't find stuffed in the back of your dresser.
To tell the "story of underwear," the museum will display the homemade stays of an 18th century working-class woman, long underwear worn by Queen Victoria's mother, a sheer Liza Bruce dress that was worn by Kate Moss, and corsets from all eras. The Juicy artifact is part of the exhibit's exploration of how underwear and pajamas evolved into clothing suitable to wear out of the house.
As long as no one tries to get us to wear type on our butts ever again, we're in.
