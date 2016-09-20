

As always, Ashish's collection was modelled by a diverse cast. Throughout his decade-long career, Gupta has consistently been one of the few London designers to authentically and sincerely champion multiculturalism and inclusivity with both his inspired collections and the casting in his shows. When we asked if he was disappointed by his fellow creatives and the predominance of white models on the catwalks, Ashish responded: "I suppose it’s an artistic decision, I’m not one to comment on other people’s aesthetic or casting decisions. It’s a choice everyone is free to take but my view is that we live in such a diverse world that I don’t understand how the view of beauty can be so narrow. I think that fashion is meant to be aspirational, if you have all white girls on the runway what does that say about people’s aspirations? I think that’s quite shocking."



Following AW16's disco brights, the colour palette this season reflected Ashish's more sombre mood. He told us: "It was a softer, slightly more romantic feel. There was a slightly heart-broken vibe about it with the reds, pinks and muted golds and greens. It was celebratory colours, popped in with solemn palettes."

