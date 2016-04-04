At a time when many of the most famous makeup artists and beauty influencers are preoccupied with the Kardashian kontouring effect, strobing and Instagram-approved notions of female prettiness, Isamaya Ffrench is a breath of fresh, rebel air in the industry. The extraordinarily talented makeup artist and illustrator whose clients include Ashley Williams; Hermes, Chanel, Selfridges, Vogue Italia and LOVE is revered for her subversion of beauty norms and exploration of unusual ideas such as Lego faces at Agi & Sam AW15 and her sellotaped lips at Junya Watanabe SS15.



Add to that the fact that Ffrench was appointed YSL Beauté's UK makeup ambassador at the tender age of 25 last year, and it's no wonder she's often cited as one of London's most promising young creatives. Following a course specialising in 3D design at Chelsea College of Arts, Ffrench then studied Product and Industrial Design at Central Saint Martins but her interest in makeup and its transformative qualities was in fact first explored during a teenage job painting children's faces at kids parties.



Last month Isamaya teamed up with East London hotspot Bistrotheque to create a menu of culinary cosmetics which were presented at a star-studded six-course meal. We caught up with the beauty polymath to delve into her makeup bag and find out her favourite products and secret tips.